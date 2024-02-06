Crawford Hoying: Purchase of Courtyard hotel ‘a new chapter’ in Hamilton

The acquisition of Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton is in partnership with international hotel owner, operator and developer Shaner Hotel Group. It’s Crawford Hoying’s first hotel in Butler County’s county seat, and it’s the 15th hotel in the company’s portfolio.

“We could not be more excited about the acquisition of this asset and furthering our long-term commitment to the city of Hamilton,” said Matt Starr, executive vice president of commercial real estate for Crawford Hoying. “For the city of Hamilton, this represents the beginning of a new chapter. The community came together to acquire and re-flag the hotel nearly 15 years ago, and Crawford Hoying will now make a significant investment in the property to re-establish the hotel’s presence in the marketplace.”

The Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton is located at 1 Riverfront Plaza and is a 120-room hotel with more than 5,800 square feet of event space.

Crawford Hoying’s near-18-acre mixed-use development at the former Cohen Recycling site will include multifamily, retail and office space, as well as an additional hotel with Shaner.

This purchase is the second in the partnership between Crawford Hoying and Shaner within the last five months.

“We are thrilled to add this acquisition in our continued partnership with Crawford Hoying,” said Plato Ghinos, president of Shaner Hotels. “We continue to look for additional opportunities to acquire quality properties that complement our current portfolio of 70-plus hotels.”