Crews free driver trapped after crashing into tree in Springfield

The driver of a pickup truck was trapped after crashing into a tree late Friday morning, Feb. 4, 2022, on Columbia Street in Springfield. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

The driver of a pickup truck was trapped and believed to be seriously injured late Friday morning after crashing into a tree in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Division crews worked to free the driver following the crash that shut down a portion of West Columbia Street between North Shaffer and North Light streets.

A medical helicopter was called for the driver, who was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

It is not clear whether the crash was weather-related, and we are working to find out more information to update this report.

