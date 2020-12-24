X

Divers respond after vehicle drives into Eastwood Lake

The Wright Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department and Dayton police responded to Eastwood Lake after a vehicle drove off the road and into the water on Christmas Eve. STAFF/MARSHALL GORBY
By Kristen Spicker

Divers from Wright Patterson Air Force Base responded to Eastwood Lake after a vehicle drove off Ohio 4 and ended up submerged in the water on Christmas Eve.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape on their own and get to safety, according to Dayton police.

The driver said they were the only person in the vehicle, which divers are working to confirm.

It is not clear if the driver suffered any injuries.

The vehicle reportedly went off Ohio 4 and through a fence before entering the water.

The incident was reported around 12:38 p.m. in between Harshman Road and the state Route 444 exit.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

