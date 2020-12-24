X

CareFlight takes driver to hospital after vehicle hits pole; thousands without power

By Kristen Spicker

The driver of a delivery truck was taken to the hospital via CareFlight after hitting a pole and rolling onto its side, knocking down power lines in Clayton.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. at Haber and North Montgomery County Line Road, according to 911 dispatchers.

Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. Their condition is not known, but they were alert and conscious.

Dayton Power & Light is reporting 3,049 outages as of 11:05 a.m. Nearly 3,000 of those are in the West Milton area, according to the DP&L Outage Map.

Service is estimated to be restored by 12 p.m.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.

