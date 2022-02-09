Hamburger icon
Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown Springfield

Credit: Springfield News Sun

A cloud of gas is visible as Columbia Gas workers try to stop a leak in a gas main on North Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield.

Credit: Springfield News Sun

By Bill LackeyJen Balduf - Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Construction crews digging in the street Wednesday afternoon ruptured a natural gas line, which caused gas to roar out and a part of North Fountain Avenue to close.

Columbia Gas workers responded after the leak happened around 3 p.m. that blocked Fountain Avenue between Columbia and Main street. It ended around 3:45 p.m.

A cloud of gas was in the air that carried the strong natural gas odor similar to rotten eggs because of the harmless chemical additive of mercaptan.

Buildings were not evacuated, but private cars were cleared from the streets following the leak.

A cloud of gas is visible as Columbia Gas workers try to stop a leak in a gas main Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, on North Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. Fountain Avenue was closed as gas roared out. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A cloud of gas is visible as Columbia Gas workers try to stop a leak in a gas main Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, on North Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. Fountain Avenue was closed as gas roared out. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

A cloud of gas is visible as Columbia Gas workers try to stop a leak in a gas main Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, on North Fountain Avenue in downtown Springfield. Fountain Avenue was closed as gas roared out. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

