Crews rupture natural gas line, cause major leak in downtown Springfield

Construction crews digging in the street Wednesday afternoon ruptured a natural gas line, which caused gas to roar out and a part of North Fountain Avenue to close.
Columbia Gas workers responded after the leak happened around 3 p.m. that blocked Fountain Avenue between Columbia and Main street. It ended around 3:45 p.m.
A cloud of gas was in the air that carried the strong natural gas odor similar to rotten eggs because of the harmless chemical additive of mercaptan.
Buildings were not evacuated, but private cars were cleared from the streets following the leak.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
