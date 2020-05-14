Records: Woman shot multiple times in carjacking that ended at Moraine Red Roof Inn

The caller could be heard speaking to others while on the phone, telling them to apply pressure with a towel and telling the victim that she’s “going to be alright.”

Once on the scene, Moraine police found the woman with a man holding a towel her back, as well as the night manager of the hotel.

The woman’s pants were soaked in blood and she said “she had been shot,” according to an incident report.

She had multiple gunshot wounds in her back and at least one in her stomach.

>> Police: Woman shot at Moraine Red Roof Inn

The man told police that he was with the woman in a silver Chevrolet Tahoe looking for a hotel.

While driving down Broadway Street, the woman made a wrong turn onto Nicholas Road.

When she made a U-turn, two people got into the SUV, according to the report.

“[The man] said the subjects began yelling at them to drive and ordered them not to turn around,” read the report. “[The man] said he slightly looked back and saw one subject had a gun.”

The man reportedly told the two subjects that they could have whatever they wanted.

“The suspects directed them to the Red Roof Inn and one said, ‘Do you think I’m playing?’ at which time he heard six gunshots,” according to the report.

>> Coronavirus: Red Roof donates hotel rooms to health care workers, first responders quarantining

The man said he thought they were going to shoot him too, so he got out of the SUV and ran to the woman to get her out of the driver's seat.

One of subjects then got into the driver’s seat and drove off, heading toward Dayton on Dryden Road.

The manager of the hotel told police that he saw the SUV pull into the parking lot quickly and almost hit his vehicle, according to the report.

He then heard six gunshots and saw the man pulling the woman out of the car.

Police were able to watch surveillance video from the hotel and downloaded a copy for evidence.

Crews treated the woman on the scene before transporting her to the hospital.

We have reached out for an update on her condition.

>> Coronavirus: Reopening dates set for daycares, gyms, campgrounds, BMVs and more

Dayton police later found the SUV and detained two subjects found nearby on Danner Avenue. Moraine officers interview the subjects and then released them at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information is released.