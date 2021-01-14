DAF senior leaders address the recent events at the Capitol

Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman all signed the memorandum.

“We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” the letter reads. “On the 6th of January, the violent assault on our Nation’s Capitol was an attack on the foundation of our republic.”