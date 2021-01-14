DAF senior leaders address the recent events at the Capitol

WASHINGTON (AFNS) — Department of the Air Force senior leaders addressed the recent events at the U.S. Capitol in a letter to Airmen and Guardians encouraging them to exhibit conduct of the highest standard, Jan. 13.
Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass and Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman all signed the memorandum.
“We swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” the letter reads. “On the 6th of January, the violent assault on our Nation’s Capitol was an attack on the foundation of our republic.”
The senior leaders reminded Airmen and Guardians to be guided by service core values while they continue to safeguard American ideals.
“Our actions build the sacred trust placed in the military by American citizens, but our actions can also erode our credibility as an institution,” the leaders said. “You are called to exhibit conduct of the highest standard. … Remain steady and stay focused on your duties to the country. We are proud to stand beside you in service to our Nation.”
The full letter can be found here.
Additionally, in their roles as members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Brown and Gen. Raymond also signed a message to the Joint Force along with the Chairman and fellow Joint Chiefs on Jan. 12 about the violent riot at the Capitol.
That letter can be found here.