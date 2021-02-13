Dayton-area city landmarks earn Ohio group’s spotlight

Given to the city in 1974 by industrialist and Oakwood resident Carlton W. Smith, the site consists of about an acre at the northwest corner of Oakwood Avenue and Walnut Lane.

The Float Troy program is also spotlighted. Located on the Great Miami River, it is dubbed as “the only public floating-tent experience in Ohio — or anywhere else,” according to its website.

Float Troy is a series of inflatable floating tents anchored at Treasure Island Park. Guests can sleep in an inflatable floating tent on the water, in close proximity to the hiking, biking and other outdoor activities that Great Miami River recreational trail has to offer.