Dayton Children’s recommends universal masking at schools

Students who wear a mask in the classroom can stay in school, even when a classmate comes down with an illness. They would not have to quarantine by staying at home for 14 days. That means more children would remain in school with fewer disruptions to their education, the hospital stated in a release.

Explore Schools scramble to teach hundreds of quarantined kids

“Children’s hospitals are carefully monitoring the impact of the delta variant and its impact on kids and the increasing number of other respiratory conditions causing an increase in census in our hospitals,” Nick Lashutka, president and CEO of Ohio Children’s Hospital Association, said. “Last year at this time, children were not experiencing COVID-19 at the rate or intensity that we are seeing now. While we are not yet seeing the COVID-19 levels in children that other states are experiencing, we are beginning to experience an increase in both numbers and severity.”