Dayton commission wants body cameras for police

West Chester Twp. trustees are planning to buy $125,000 worth of police body cameras. GREG LYNCH/STAFF

Body cameras should increase public confidence in the police department, said Willis Blackshear Jr., the other co-lead of the use-of-force working group.

Body cameras promote increased police accountability and transparency and hopefully will lead to fewer reports of police misconduct, he said.

“I believe it’s a start,” Blackshear said. “More things will need to happen, but we are moving in the right direction.”

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl holds a presser concerning the police involved shooting on Wayne Ave. Thursday morning September 24,2020. Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

Dayton police officers have been testing body cameras since Aug. 3, said Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl.

This first came to light last month, when the police department released video from a body camera of a controversial incident that happened during a traffic stop in West Dayton.

Currently, 20 officers are outfitted with body cameras, and cameras are deployed in all three police operations divisions, Biehl said.

Police officers and the police union are in support of body-worn cameras, he said.

“While these cameras can shed light on an incident, they will not always provide the answer or satisfy or resolve everyone’s opinion or view on a critical event,” Biehl said.

Deploying cameras likely would cost cost hundreds of thousands of dollars in the first year, and that does not include personnel and administrative costs, he said.

Commissioners have instructed City Manager Shelley Dickstein to find a funding source and vendor to implement body-worn camera equipment next year.

Dayton police find a gun in the car.

Video evidence from body cameras hopefully will help determine what actually happened during citizen-police interactions, especially when officers deploy force, said Commissioner Mims said.

“Everyone seems to be comfortable wanting the facts and wanting a true account of what happened," he said.

Mims said he expects his committee will make additional recommendations in the not-too-distant future.

Use of force

The committee recommended that an annual use-of-force report be presented to the city commission.

The city wants to identify trends in use of force, good or bad, Mims said, and the data should help determine when and where force is used, what types are used and under what circumstances force is deployed.

If the data suggests there may be issues, the city may look at training opportunities or taking other corrective action, he said.

Mims said he also believes it will be important to educate citizens about their rights and police policies, including what officers are and aren’t allowed to do.

There are five police reform committees, and more recommendations could be coming soon.

Members and support staff with a committee focused on recruitment recently talked about possible recommendations, like reducing the length of time between when candidates apply to join the police force and when they actually get into the academy.

Other ideas that have come up include creating a special recruitment budget and modifying hiring practices, like the “rule of one.”

Police body cameras in use

Local communities whose officers have body cameras include:

Xenia

Trotwood

Tipp City

Greene and Clark county sheriffs' offices

Huber Heights announced plans earlier this year to acquire body cameras.