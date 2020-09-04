Dayton police reform: Committee wants city to buy body cameras

A committee focused on the Dayton Police Department’s use-of-force policies says the city should acquire body cameras for officers, which is the first recommendation to come out of a new push for police reforms.
Members of the working group on Thursday evening unanimously voted in favor of recommending the city pursue body cameras, which comes at a time when the city is starting to prepare its 2021 budget.
Dayton is the largest city in Ohio not to equip officers with body-worn video technology.
Police and city officials in the past have said the cost of the cameras was a primary obstacle, but they also raised concerns about privacy implications and how and when the cameras would be activated and used.
But getting officers body cameras more recently has been viewed somewhat as “low-hanging fruit” when it comes to police reforms, since Dayton police officials, the police union and many citizens and community activists support the move.
Police officials have said they believe the cameras would improve transparency and would provide additional evidence in criminal cases.
Some people believe they can reduce civilian complaints against police officers. Others say video can show whether or not officers acted appropriately during encounters and interactions with citizens.
Leaders of five police reform committees have vowed to develop recommendations aimed at improving police policies, relationships with the community, diversity on the force, community engagement and training and oversight.