Dayton Foodbank to build new greenhouse by ‘edible forest’

Most of the food that will be grown in the greenhouse will be distributed to clients through multiple Foodbank programs, Hoffer said.

Greens also will be made available to member agencies through the organization’s marketplace, he said, and the Foodbank hopes to make some of what it grows available to consumers.

The Foodbank has a small greenhouse sponsored by Corteva, but it lacks climate control and serves as a workshop and a place to raise seedlings, Hoffer said.

The new greenhouse will be much larger and will have fully automated climate control and crop-monitoring systems, he said.

“The produce will be grown in a hydroponic system utilizing the nutrient film technique (NFT) growing method,” he said. “We look forward to unveiling the greenhouse to the public in this summer.”

The Dayton Foodbank Inc.'s edible forest, adjacent to its warehouse. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The greenhouse will produce greens that the Foodbank does not consistently receive from its other food streams, Hoffer said.

A local “hunger hero” provided funding for the project, he said.

The Foodbank’s urban garden ― also called the “edible forest” ― is funded by Public Health ― Dayton & Montgomery County and Creating Healthy Communities.