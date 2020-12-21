Dayton organization finds new way to help children during pandemic

“We customized those boxes just so they knew they weren’t forgotten about and that their wish was on its way,” he said. “We’ve heard from so many families how hard it was on these kids to know that their trips were postponed and the even harder part is that we’ve had kids who have unfortunately passed during this year who were unable to get their wish.”

The boxes contain items that are related to their wish. For kids going to Disney, their boxes would have a Disney calendar, travel guide and a throw blanket. Other boxes include personalized items like their favorite color M&Ms and their favorite games.

Seyer said they are forever grateful for the Dayton Foundation as it sponsored the boxes.

“Through a grant process we were able to secure the funds that we need so we didn’t have to tap into our wish granting budget,” Seyer said.

The Dayton Foundation granted A Special Wish almost $9,000 to complete the wish boxes.

“The Dayton Foundation is pleased to provide a sense of hope and joy in fulfilling children’s wishes,” said Barbara Stonerock, vice president of community engagement for the Dayton Foundation.

Children have started receiving their wish boxes and are happy with their surprises inside, which Seyer said is the organization’s only goal.

“Our kids are the most important part in our organization and we’re always thinking of ways to bring them a little bit of happiness,” he said.