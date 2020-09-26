Dayton protests Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Jóel Jones said she cried herself to sleep Wednesday night after she heard about the grand jury decision.

“I don’t hate the police ... the police hate me,” Jones said. “I don’t believe we should defund the police. I believe the police should be accountable.”

Many of the speakers entreated the attendees to vote this November. A voter registration booth was set up at the event.

The event followed a separate demonstration in the Oregon District in which about 20 people walked up and down Fifth Street from about 2 to 3:30 p.m. Organizers of that event said they planned it to bring renewed public attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest the arrest of George Lail earlier this month.

A video shows Dayton Police officers punching Lail. Dayton Police told this newspaper that the man was not complying with officers' orders and was resisting arrest. The department said that officers immediately called for a medic and alerted their sergeant, who launched an investigation, Dayton police said.

Explore Video shows Dayton officer punch suspect during arrest

The group went from business to business. One of the organizers, Micah Naziri of Yellow Springs, said they were gauging who is “feeling the movement for Black lives” and taking note of who is not. Some interactions with business employees got heated and demonstrators were told they could not enter. All of the interactions were non-physical.

Naziri and a few others carried guns at both events. Naziri said he believes police are more likely to respect protesters' First Amendment rights when they exercise their Second Amendment rights.