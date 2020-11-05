Dayton shooter’s school records can be kept secret, court says

“The records of a person who attended a public school can be disclosed only with the consent of the student, if that student is 18 years of age or older. If that student is deceased, he is no longer available to grant consent,” the majority opinion stated.

Betts’ former classmates told this news organization that Betts had created a hit list and a rape list with other students' names, had other incidents of violence and threats as a teenager and was suspended from Bellbrook High School for an extended period of time.

Generally, student records are permanently maintained. The law is silent on what happens to confidentiality provisions once a student is deceased. Records that are not public documents because of an exception in the law become public 75 years after their creation, the court said.

Six justices agreed with the majority opinion; Justice Sharon Kennedy dissented.