Dayton to get $3.6M to add generators to prevent water outages

The city of Dayton will receive a $3.6 million grant to add electric generators to its water system, which lost power after the Memorial Day tornadoes, resulting in widespread water outages.
The United States Economic Development Administration is issuing the money, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown’s office. The generators will ensure continued business operations are provided to Montgomery and Greene county residents in case of natural disasters and power losses, the release says.
“This investment will help support economic growth in the region,” Brown said. “This funding will support the improvement and reliability of Dayton’s water services to Montgomery and Greene County residents, and ensure these services are not hindered in the event of power loss or natural disaster.”
The grant is part of the $1.5 billion federal stimulus CARES Act the EDA has earmarked for economic development assistance programs to help communities prevent, prepare and respond to coronavirus.
EDA grants are awarded through a competitive process based upon the application’s merit, the applicant’s eligibility, and the availability of funds, the release says.