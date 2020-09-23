Deadline nears to fill longtime Kettering school board member’s seat

Letters of interest and a resume should be directed to: Kari Basson, community relations coordinator, at 580 Lincoln Park Blvd. Suite 105, Kettering, Ohio 45429 by the deadline.

Electronic letters and resumes will be accepted if emailed to BOEapplicant@ketteringschools.org.

Selected applicants will be interviewed by the board the evening of Sept. 29, according to the district’s website.

The board expects to finish the selection process by Oct. 20, when an appointment is expected.

Eligibility requirements, according to the district, include being:

• A U.S. citizen;

• At least 18 years old;

• A resident of the state for at least 30 days preceding the appointment;

• A resident of the Kettering school district for at least 30 days preceding the appointment;

• A registered to vote in the school district for at least 30 days preceding the appointment.