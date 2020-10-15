X

Teen killed in Perry Twp. crash identified

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in on Old Dayton Road near Diamond Mill Road Oct. 14, 2020, in Perry Twp. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News | Updated 1 hour ago
By Kristen Spicker

A 13-year-old boy died after a vehicle crashed into a pole and ended up in a cornfield on Old Dayton Road in Perry Twp. Wednesday afternoon.

Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the boy as Caden Melton of West Alexandria.

ExploreRELATED: 13-year-old boy killed in Perry Twp. crash

His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.

The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near the Old Dayton Road and Diamond Mill Road intersection after a man told 911 dispatchers that he crashed into a pole and that his son was bleeding.

“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” the caller said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”

The boy was reportedly thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Perry Twp. police.

ExplorePolice: Dayton crash marks 24th traffic fatality for city this year

Two other people suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, said police public information officer Brian Douglas.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.