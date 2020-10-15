Teen killed in Perry Twp. crash identified

A 13-year-old boy died after a vehicle crashed into a pole and ended up in a cornfield on Old Dayton Road in Perry Twp. Wednesday afternoon.
Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger identified the boy as Caden Melton of West Alexandria.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined at this time.
The crash was reported around 3 p.m. near the Old Dayton Road and Diamond Mill Road intersection after a man told 911 dispatchers that he crashed into a pole and that his son was bleeding.
“I hit a pole coming over the hill,” the caller said. “There was a car in the other lane and I swerved and missed it. I hit a pole and guardrail and landed in the cornfield.”
The boy was reportedly thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Perry Twp. police.
Two other people suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to the hospital, said police public information officer Brian Douglas.
