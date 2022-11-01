Deerfield Handmade Market gives first-time artists visibility

MASON — Shoppers looking for unique gifts and those who want to see the work of area artists can do both at the Deerfield Handmade Market on Sunday, Nov. 6.
The market will feature artists, ceramicists, jewelry makers, photographers, woodworkers, cookie bakers, leather designers, glass artisans, a guitar maker and others at the Manor House in Mason.
“This is an eclectic event,” said Meredith Raffel, executive director of the Arts Alliance. “It includes the work of some of the best creators in the region.” The 88 participants submitted their work to be judged and accepted for the market.
The Deerfield Handmade Market begins with an early bird special from 10 to 11 a.m. For $5, early guests will receive a goodie bag and the chance to be among the first to view and shop.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission is $3. All admission must be paid in cash. Children younger than 2 may enter for free.
Box lunches and snacks will also be available for sale, and there will be a cash bar.
Raffel said that those who have been to similar events in the past may see some new art.
“We’re kind of known for giving first time artists visibility. We see their potential and help them through the process to introduce their work to a larger audience,” she said.
The Arts Alliance serves Warren County and southwest Ohio. The organization is based in the Snyder House at Deerfield Twp.’s Cottell Park, and its mission is to bring art exposure, art education and cultural awareness to the region.
The Arts Alliance offers classes, camps, workshops, concerts and art exhibits in the community. In the summer of 2022, the Alliance brought the Cincinnati Pops to Deerfield Twp. for a free outdoor concert attended by more than 3,000 people.
Deerfield Handmade Market happens three times annually, and this is the third for 2022. Others were in June and September.
HOW TO GO
What: Deerfield Handmade Market - Winter, presented by The Arts Alliance
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; early bird admission at 10 a.m.
Where: The Manor House, 7440 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason
Cost: $5 early bird, $3 regular entry; free for 2 and younger
