Two women in hospital after being tied up, beaten in Clark County basement

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and a medical helicopter responded to a report of two women tied up and locked in a basement in Moorefield Twp. in Clark County on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Major Christopher Clark of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the 600 block of Hiser Avenue off Derr Road and found two women in the basement.
One of the women was restrained, but the other was severely injured, Clark said, saying that the second one had apparently been assaulted and thrown down the stairs.
CareFlight landed in the area about 5:20 p.m. to transport a patient and has since left the ground to transport the person.
Both women were taken to local hospitals to be treated, the major said.
Several deputies and Moorefield Twp. Fire Department personnel remained on the scene. Police tape surrounds a house.
Clark said that a crime scene unit is processing the house, and that law enforcement were looking for a person of interest who left before deputies were called.
The women live at the home, Clark said, and this is believed to be a domestic incident.
We will update this story with more details as soon as possible.
