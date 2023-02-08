BreakingNews
State of the city: Mims says Dayton has come far but ‘has more work to do’
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Deputy Yates’ death: Investigation released 6 months after Clark County shootings

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago

Officials today are releasing findings into investigations surrounding the on-duty death of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, who was killed July 24 while responding to a domestic incident.

Two other people, a mother and her son, also died.

Cole White, 27, of South Charleston and Jodie Arbuckle, 47, of Springfield, were killed after relatives said Arbuckle went to check on her son, who had mental health issues. White shot his mother, relatives said, then shot Yates when he responded to the scene.

Yates was trapped inside the mobile home for thee hours before SWAT forces pulled him out, and shortly after, the mobile home erupted in flames that destroyed it.

Dan Driscoll, Clark County prosecutor, is presenting the findings. He is laying out a timeline, sharing some 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.

Yates, wearing a helmet, was in front of deputies who were responding, pleading multiple times for White to come out and eventually kicking the door. He entered the mobile home first when the door was forced open.

At 11:09 a.m., Yates and a sergeant made entry. Two shots rang out after, and Yates immediately fell. Other deputies called for additional help.

This story will be updated.

In Other News
1
Springfield man denied bond after deadly shooting of grandmother on her...
2
911 caller reports hearing 30 to 40 shots in Springfield incident that...
3
Springfield man charged after deadly shooting of woman
4
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights
5
AMC theaters to charge different ticket prices based on seat location

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top