Deputy Yates’ funeral: Huge law enforcement presence arrives at Springfield church

Members of the Clark County Sheriff's Office and other law-enforcement agencies make their way into parking lot of the First Christian Church in Springfield on Monday Aug. 1, 2022 on Middle Urbana Road for a funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates. MARSHALL GORBY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes - Springfield
15 minutes ago

A long procession of police vehicles traveled to the church in Springfield where funeral services for Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates will be held today.

Yates was killed in the line of duty responding to a shooting in Harmony Twp. on July 24.

ExplorePHOTOS: Funeral services for fallen Deputy Matthew Yates

Mourners filed into First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road on Sunday afternoon for visitation for the public and for law enforcement.

Today, services are schedule to begin at noon. A livestream will be offered for those unable to attend.

After the service, the procession will take Yates’ body to Ferncliff Cemetery.

