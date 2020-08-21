Developer to break ground on new office building near Wright-Patterson

Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart said the project will create about 90 full-time jobs in the first year after construction. Employees will still pay income tax to the city.

“Project Waterworks,” will be built next to Peerless Technologies on National Road in Fairborn.

Barnett said Synergy announced this project earlier as a 40,000-square-foot project, but has had a lot of interest in the site, so the project will now span 63,000 square feet. Barnett said the rezoning was the last step in the process.

The new office building will likely house defense contractors or research and technology companies, Barnett said.

Fairborn City Council also approved annexation of additional land Synergy wanted for the project earlier this month. The land annexed is about one acre and previously belonged to Bath Twp.

The site is visible from I-675 and faces the gate to Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Synergy is also planning to build two new office buildings in nearby Beavercreek.