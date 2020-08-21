Developer to break ground on new office building near Wright-Patterson

Synergy & Mill will start construction on a project near Wright-Patterson Air Force base later this month after Fairborn City Council rezoned the land.
Fairborn City Council approved a zoning change for the undeveloped site to professional office space.
Synergy plans to break ground on the new building, called “Project Waterworks,” later this month, said Synergy & Mills CEO Jerad Barnett.
The company was given 50% tax abatement for 10 years to offset the cost of developing the property.
With the tax abatement, the developer will pay half of normal property taxes for 10 years on the appraised building value, as appraised by the Greene County Auditor. The city of Fairborn has notified the Greene County Career Center and Fairborn City Schools, per Ohio law, and both have said they are fine with the abatement.
Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart said the project will create about 90 full-time jobs in the first year after construction. Employees will still pay income tax to the city.
“Project Waterworks,” will be built next to Peerless Technologies on National Road in Fairborn.
Barnett said Synergy announced this project earlier as a 40,000-square-foot project, but has had a lot of interest in the site, so the project will now span 63,000 square feet. Barnett said the rezoning was the last step in the process.
The new office building will likely house defense contractors or research and technology companies, Barnett said.
Fairborn City Council also approved annexation of additional land Synergy wanted for the project earlier this month. The land annexed is about one acre and previously belonged to Bath Twp.
The site is visible from I-675 and faces the gate to Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Synergy is also planning to build two new office buildings in nearby Beavercreek.