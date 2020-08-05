Developer to build three new office buildings near Wright-Patterson

Right beside those four acres, Barnett said Synergy has a 60,000-square-foot building pad. This will likely be the next building under construction.

“That one is pad ready, parking lot ready, so after we get going on Project Waterworks, I can see us getting started on that one this fall or this spring at the latest,” Barnett said.

Synergy also is pursuing a development in the University Park area off Colonel Glenn Highway near Wright State University. The third building, called “Project Waterworks,” is next to Peerless Technologies on National Road in Fairborn. Barnett said Synergy announced this project earlier as a 40,000-square-foot project, but has had a lot of interest in the site, so the project will now span 63,000 square feet.

Annexation of the additional land Synergy acquired for the project was approved by Fairborn City Council on Monday night. The council will consider a rezoning request on Aug. 17. If the rezoning is approved, Synergy will start construction later this month.

The land annexed is about one acre and previously belonged to Bath Twp. The site is visible from I-675 and faces the gate to Area B on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Fairborn Assistant City Manager Mike Gebhart said the site would be zoned for office space.

“I think this is good for Fairborn, good for the county and good for the Miami Valley,” Gebhart said. “The city supports things that help Wright-Patt stay here for years to come and help move the region forward.”