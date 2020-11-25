Developer Windsor buys building and land in Clayton

Busy Dayton-area developer Windsor Cos. is making moves in Clayton.
The Columbus-based company has purchased several parcels of property in the Village of North Clayton, a long-brewing residential and commercial development in Clayton.
Windsor is probably best known locally for shepherding the Fire Blocks District and the Grant-Deneau Tower in downtown Dayton, along with 112 Webster St., where Athens, Ohio-based Little Fish Brewing Co. recently announced that it intends to open a second location.
But these Clayton purchases take Windsor far from downtown. The Village of North Clayton is a mixed-use planned development along U.S. 40 (West National Road) between Northmont Middle and High schools and the Kleptz YMCA and Early Learning Center, found roughly in the middle of the Northmont area with a population of 43,000, according to the city of Clayton.
Designed almost as a city within the city’s center, Clayton’s plans for the area include commercial and residential development.
Local property records show that Windsor purchased some 10 parcels of property along Flaute Street — totaling less than 15 acres — with parcels also purchased on Borges Street, Molunat Lane, Anneliese Way, Steineman Street and more in that area for $160,152.
Also purchased was a building at 8941 Anneliese Way, described in records as a retail or storefront structure. With about 8,400 leaseable square feet, that building was recently listed on Loopnet as a multi-tenant retail site close to U.S. 40. Windsor purchased the building for $312,152.
Many of the parcels are zoned as residential vacant lots. Windsor also lists home building among its services.
Records give sales dates ranging from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, so this was recent.
The purchasing entities are all limited liability companies whose street address match Windsor’s Columbus address.
Questions were sent to Windsor principals and Clayton’s development director.