Developer Windsor buys building and land in Clayton

Local property records show that Windsor purchased some 10 parcels of property along Flaute Street — totaling less than 15 acres — with parcels also purchased on Borges Street, Molunat Lane, Anneliese Way, Steineman Street and more in that area for $160,152.

Also purchased was a building at 8941 Anneliese Way, described in records as a retail or storefront structure. With about 8,400 leaseable square feet, that building was recently listed on Loopnet as a multi-tenant retail site close to U.S. 40. Windsor purchased the building for $312,152.

Many of the parcels are zoned as residential vacant lots. Windsor also lists home building among its services.

Records give sales dates ranging from Nov. 17 to Nov. 23, so this was recent.

The purchasing entities are all limited liability companies whose street address match Windsor’s Columbus address.

Questions were sent to Windsor principals and Clayton’s development director.