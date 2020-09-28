JUST IN: This downtown developer has bought an industrial site for $675K

Another developer is making a move in the ever-growing Webster Station district.
Downtown developer Windsor Cos. purchased a downtown industrial site in recent days for $675,000, local records show, and the company is planning a mixed-use entertainment development there.
Windsor WS LLC bought the building at 112 Webster St., along with several adjoining or nearby parcels, for that amount last last week, Montgomery County records show.
Windsor is the developer behind the revitalization of the Fire Blocks District along East Third Street.
Windsor was drawn “to these buildings because of their proximity to downtown and the Dayton Dragons field, the Riverscape and the Firefly building, at 123 Webster, which we already own,” Windsor spokeswoman Carli Dexter said. “Our plans are a mixed-use development providing food and beverage and entertainment options to those living in the new multi-family developments east of downtown.”
The site can also serve as a “destination for people in town for a Dayton Dragons game,” she added.
The factory building is in the heart of the downtown area’s Webster Station district, a fast-growing locale that’s already home to Day-Air Ball Park, the huge Mendelson’s outlet buildings, the newly developed Centerfield apartments and a lot more.
Dublin-based real estate development firm Crawford Hoying purchased the Mendelson’s building last year with plans to create a mixed-use project.
Included in the Windsor purchase are properties at 613, 619, 631, 633, 635, 637 and 639 E. Second St., according to county records.
The family-owned Midwest Tool & Engineering Co. was founded in 1920. Today, it does business as Bitec at 220 N. Jersey St., also in Dayton.
The street address for Windsor WS LLC returns to the same Columbus address as Windsor Cos., state records show.
Construction and site planning are underway at the newly purchased property, Dexter said. Right now, construction is slated to kick off in the second quarter of 2021.