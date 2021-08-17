Developers finalize land purchase deal of former Beverly Hills Supper Club site

The project faced resistance and was halted last fall after nonprofit group Beverly Hills Supper Club Respect the Dead, LLC filed for a temporary restraining order. In November, leaders from both sides reached an agreement on how the development would proceed.

“I wanted to make sure nobody ever built on top of the Cabaret room where 165 people perished. Took their last breath,” said Leslie Dischar Henry, whose mother, Rosemarie, died in the fire. “Along with my mom. That was my ultimate goal.”

Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty will allow family members of both victims and survivors to pay for a fountain that will be constructed near the location of the Cabaret room, but no portion of any building will be built where it once stood.

“It was like weight was lifted off my shoulders,” said Henry. “It’s finally, I know what it’s going to be. I know what to look for.”

A larger memorial in the form of a park will also be built at the base of the hill near Alexandria Pike.

In a news release, Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg expressed his support for the project.

“For those of us here at home, this purchase and the proposed development writes a new page in the property’s storied past,” Hamberg said.

He said the $65 million project is likely the largest development that’s happened in Southgate.

Developers said they expect construction to begin by late August.