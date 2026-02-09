DeWine: ICE to give 24-hour notice prior to Springfield surge

“They told us that we would have at least a 24-hour notice, maybe longer, but it would probably not be a lot of notice,” DeWine said Monday. “If we get that notice then of course we will notify people and be prepared for that.”

The state does not have “any indication” that ICE will come in “other than ... what they will consider their normal picking people up.”

“Our focus will remain where it always is and that is to help the local police department and the local sheriff’s office to keep order and keep people safe,” DeWine said.

The Trump administration has until 10 a.m. Tuesday to file its declaration, according to the order.

“If the Government has taken no action in anticipation of the Termination, the declarant must state that,” the order says.

Reyes wrote in her order that whether DHS has taken steps to plan immigration enforcement actions in Springfield is important in weighing whether to stay her order that halted the end of TPS, which was set to expire 11:59 p.m. Feb. 3. Reyes also gave plaintiffs suing to stop the end of TPS for Haitians until noon Wednesday to respond to the Trump administration’s request that her order be stayed.

DeWine, local law enforcement and Haitian community advocates have been preparing for the possibility of an ICE surge. Many have expected one since President Donald Trump said on the 2024 campaign trail he would conduct mass deportations in Springfield.

Springfield is home to an estimated 10-15,000 Haitians, many being in the country legally on TPS.

