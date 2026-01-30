Dayton-area businesses close as part of nationwide anti-ICE strike

The Dayton region also anticipates and uptick in immigration enforcement operations as the end to Temporary Protected Status comes next week for potentially thousands of Haitian immigrants who call Springfield home.

A few local businesses updated their customers via social media posts to share their Friday closing times.

Owners of Heart Mercantile — a business in the Oregon District — shared that businesses shutting their doors for a day is costly, but they said “silence costs more.”

Explore Springfield residents mobilize ahead of potential ICE enforcement next week

“This shutdown is about reminding people that our economy, our cities, and our daily conveniences only function because real humans show up every day. When those humans are ignored, targeted, or harmed, everything eventually breaks,” Heart Mercantile shared on its social media accounts.

Fifth Street BrewPub also announced a Friday closure, encouraging customers to “to continue supporting local Dayton businesses, employees, & community members” over the weekend.

Several other businesses are keeping their doors open today, but donating a portion of sales to groups like the Miami Valley Immigration Coalition, the American Civil Liberties Union and Advocates for Basic Legal Equity.

This includes The Barrel House on East Third Street. The business said it “simply cannot afford to lose” Friday sales while also covering business expenses.

The business will donated $1 from every full pour sold to the Miami Valley Immigration Coalition, “who are helping empower and educate our at risk neighbors and communities,” The Barrel House shared in a social media post.

Winter weather saw much of the Miami Valley shut down at the start of the week through Wednesday as the winter storm emergency was in place.

Dayton businesses and the nationwide strike:

Heart Mercantile - closed

Fifth Street BrewPub - closed

Blind Rage Records - closed

BRIM - Donating 10% of sales this weekend to Advocates for Basic Legal Equality

The Barrel House - Donating $1 from every full pour to Miami Valley Immigration Coalition

Rabbit Hole Books - Donating 20% of sales or $100, whichever is higher, to ACLU Ohio

Maraluna - Donating 20% of Friday sales to Miami Valley Immigration Coalition

Reduce & Reuse Refillery - Donating 20% of Friday sales to Miami Valley Immigration Coalition

Omega Music Dayton - Donating 10% of sales to the Haitian Community Help and Support Center