DeWine to hold coronavirus update today after testing negative for virus

Gov. Mike DeWine will give an update on the coronavirus pandemic today at 2 p.m. after he tested positive for the virus early Thursday before testing negative later that evening.
DeWine took a rapid test Thursday morning in Cleveland as part of protocol to greet President Trump. The test came back as positive, prompting the governor to return to Columbus to receive a second test.
Thursday evening he announced the second test, a PCR test, was negative for coronavirus.
First Lady Fran DeWine and the governor’s staff all tested negative as well. Lt. Gov. Jon Husted also tested negative prior to greeting the president in Cleveland.
“The PCR tests for the Governor, First Lady and staff were run twice,” said to DeWine’s office. “They came back negative the first time and came back negative when they were run on a second diagnostic platform.”
The governor said he doesn’t have any symptoms except for a headache and that “I feel fine.”
The DeWines will take another PCR test on Saturday at the advice of medical professionals.