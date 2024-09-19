DeWine: Two new Springfield health clinics coming, as Haitian influx strains system

The second, which does not yet have an opening date as it needs a location, will be a free-standing clinic. Both will be managed by the Clark County Combined Health District but will have access to state resources as needed.

DeWine said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is directly involved in providing support for the city’s healthcare system, and the state has a team present as well.

DeWine said the goal is to expand primary care and reach more people. He specifically pointed to getting early care for pregnant women.

The state has been working with Springfield on its healthcare challenges “for some time,” DeWine said. He said local nonprofits, organizations and providers are “doing amazing work.”

The city of Springfield has seen an increase of an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitian immigrants in the last five or so years.

This story will be updated.