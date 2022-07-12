DeWine visits Clark County, celebrates $50 million reconstruction of I-70

“The last few years have taught us a lot about the importance of an unhindered supply chain. As truck traffic continues to increase in Ohio, we have to make sure goods and workers can get to their final destination safely and on time. This project ensures that Ohio isn’t the chokepoint in the national supply chain,” said Marchbanks.

This project is part of the $5.8 billion that has been invested into more than 2,800 ODOT projects to improve roads and bridges across the state since 2018.

“One of the things that makes us stronger is our infrastructure and our highways,” DeWine said, noting that those routes are important in terms of economic development in the state and reaching larger population centers in the country.

A news release from DeWine’s office stated that Ohio is within a day’s drive of 60% of the U.S. and Canadian population and that freight infrastructure has made Ohio an important player in global and domestic supply chains.

The governor’s office added that Ohio’s freight-reliant industries contributed nearly 40% of Ohio’s economy and in 2021, trucks drove more than 14.2 million miles on Ohio roadways, including 2.5 million on I-70.

Work on I-70 was split into two phases. The first was completed in 2015 and added a third lane between Enon and U.S. 68. The second phase included recent work on the portions between 68 and 72.

The second phase also eliminated two pinch points where the highway went from two to three lanes in each direction in order to improve road safety.