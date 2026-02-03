DHS vows appeal, Springfield mayor responds: What to know about TPS decision for Haitians

Here is what you need to know:

• Judge’s ruling: U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes in Washington paused the termination of TPS for Haitians while a lawsuit challenging the move proceeds. The judge wrote in an opinion that DHS Secretary Kristi Noem didn’t follow proper procedures taking conditions in Haiti into account when terminating TPS.

• Impact: The ruling postpones the end of TPS for Haiti indefinitely while the case proceeds. The Trump administration could seek to stay the judge’s order in an effort to allow the termination to take effect as the case continues.

“During the stay, the Termination shall be null, void, and of no legal effect,” the judge said in her two-page order.

• Appeal expected: DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin vowed Monday evening to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is lawless activism that we will be vindicated on,” McLaughlin posted to her X account following the ruling. “Haiti’s TPS was granted following an earthquake that took place over 15 years ago, it was never intended to be a de facto amnesty program, yet that’s how previous administrations have used it for decades. Temporary means temporary and the final word will not be from an activist judge legislating from the bench.”

• Mayor reacts: Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said in a statement the ruling “provides clarity and stability for families who are already part of our community.”

“It reflects the reality that many individuals are working, pay taxes, raising families and contributing every day to the life of our city,” Rue said. “Economic stability in our community matters because uncertainty can affect businesses, workers and families alike. We respect the judicial process and remain committed to the wellbeing of the people who call our city home.”

• Haitian community reacts: Vilès Dorsainvil, local pastor and Haitian leader said the decision “will lower the pressure quite a bit and ease the fear that has been in the community.”

“I’ve been praying for it and I’ve been begging God just to help us with a good ruling,” Dorsainvil said. “The past (few) Sundays I have been preaching on Genesis Chapter 1 where God is able to bring structure to the chaos and I encouraged my congregants to keep heart and keep praying because the same God who says that let there be light and there was light, it’s the same God today ... and he speaks especially when there is this type of trouble.”

