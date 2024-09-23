Breaking: Woman, man die in 2 weekend shootings in Dayton

Do you live in Springfield? How has immigration impacted your life?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pundits and politicians have made Springfield the centerpiece of debate over U.S. immigration policy. We want to hear from real people about how their lives are affected.

Whether you are a long-time Springfield resident or a member of the recent immigrant community, we want to hear your story. Fill out the form below, and a reporter may reach out to you to confirm your information; we will not publish unattributed or unverifiable claims. But we do want to know the real impacts of immigration on our community both through the eyes of long-time residents and new ones.

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.