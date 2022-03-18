Documents appear to debunk $200K Butler County auditor consulting fee solicitation

“I spoke with Mr. Jimenez and Mr. Haid after receiving the notes and recording and they explained the consulting fee and how it was discussed in all three conversations,” the report reads.

Reynolds’ attorney Chad Ziepfel file a supplement to his opposition to the suspension that included the recorded call between the auditor and Jimenez.

“Having now reviewed the recording, it is clear that the State’s evidence is incorrect. There was absolutely no discussion of a bribe payment, or any $200,000 ‘consulting fee,’ during the recorded phone call,” Ziepfel wrote. “It was a perfectly professional call, with much discussion about the fact that the sewer access in the area was controlled by Mr. Reynolds and his father.”

The Journal-News read the transcript of the recorded call and there is no mention of the $200,000 fee.