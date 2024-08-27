Downtown Hamilton businesses work to host a fall fashion show

This is the third such event. The first Fall Fashion Show brunch featuring fashions from Sara’s House had “a great response,” with nearly 100 people showing up, said Sara Vallandingham, owner of Sarah’s House.

“There are often so many times you put something out there and it’s crickets,” she said. But this fashion show got an overwhelming response.

The mostly female crowd shows up at 10 a.m. at Basil’s, 241 High St. Hamilton to a “very beautiful display” for brunch. While it’s a time for mingling with other women before a fashion show, Sara’s House as a pop-up store with all the fashion seen at the show, as well as homewares.

The past two shows ― the Fall of 2023 and Spring of 2024 ― had emcees, and next week’s Fall show will have a DJ.

Casey Thompson, owner of BeYoutiful Salon, said the fashion show is not just a collaboration, but “our own little block party.”

“Sometimes we’re caught up in our own businesses and doing our own thing, and I think sometimes it really helps portray to the community that we’re all here to help in support of each other when we do events like this,” she said. “There’s just something super fun in collaborating with other women-owned businesses and neighboring businesses to do something that your own community can come and enjoy.”

And even more, Thompson said Hamiltonians “need to support their city.”

“It’s very easy for us to get out and walk our own streets and see what’s down here,” she said. “People (in Hamilton) really need to be intentional about doing that versus going to Liberty Center or the Monroe outlet mall or somewhere else. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but if you want to see your city thrive, you’ve got to support it.”

Vallandingham said this fashion show is also emblematic of Hamilton’s comeback story. Nearly 14 years ago, the city of Hamilton was on the verge of what has since been known, and called, as its renaissance. The infrastructure and economic development foundation work laid by the city beginning in late 2010 and early 2011 to set up the opportunities businesses have today.

“I feel Hamilton has an undercurrent of that collaborative spirit,” Vallandingham said. “These are truly my neighbors” ― Basil’s across High Street and BeYoutiful across North Third ― “and this is just an opportunity to bring three businesses they may recognize and frequent together, or not, and we can help introduce their clients to one another.”

While all three emphasize the importance of supporting local businesses, attending joint events, people could maximize that support.

“This is just a fun way to feed into these three businesses we are fortunate to have and it doesn’t feel like a job,” Vallandingham said. “You’re going to get a great meal, you’re going to see some fun hairstyles, you’re going to see some great fashion and connect with some of the women that are models.”

For tickets for the Sept. 7 event at Basil 1791, visit bit.ly/FallFashionShow2024.