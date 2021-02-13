DPD Sergeant urges drivers to be cautious, avoid travel during upcoming snow

A Dayton Police Department official advised area residents to avoid driving and practice caution when driving in winter weather ahead of incoming winter storms starting this weekend.
In a press event, Sgt. Gordan Cairns, DPD traffic services unit supervisor, was asked what advice he had for area residents.
“First and foremost, slow down,” he said, explaining your brakes and vehicle will work differently while driving on snow and ice. For example, he pointed to the crashes on area highways, including a crash in Dayton involving a semi truck that closed the highway for hours.
Cairns also urged drivers to clear their windshields completely of snow before setting out, but above all said drivers should stay home unless the errand was necessary.
“Anytime there is a significant weather event, we advise people that if you don’t need to go out, don’t go out,” he said, later adding, “Stay home, let the salt trucks and plows get out and do their thing.”
Finally, Cairns advised drivers to maintain their speed and give extra space between them and the car in front of them, saying that the vehicle in front could be able to come to a stop a lot sooner than your vehicle can.