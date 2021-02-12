Minor injuries reported in semi crash that closed I-75 south in Dayton

Just before 6:30 a.m., a semi truck was traveling south in the left lane on I-75 and did not see the lane separation due to construction, according to a Dayton police crash report. The driver lost control of the semi and hit multiple construction barrels.

The barrels moved into the second lane from the left as a result and hit a Chevrolet Trax. The driver of the SUV lost control and traveled into the left lane.