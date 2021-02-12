X

Minor injuries reported in semi crash that closed I-75 south in Dayton

Crews clean up after a semi took down a light pole and hit the wall on I-75 southbound south of US 35 Thursday morning, Feb. 11, 2021.
By Kristen Spicker

Two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that shut down I-75 south near Edwin C. Moses Boulevard in Dayton Thursday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., a semi truck was traveling south in the left lane on I-75 and did not see the lane separation due to construction, according to a Dayton police crash report. The driver lost control of the semi and hit multiple construction barrels.

The barrels moved into the second lane from the left as a result and hit a Chevrolet Trax. The driver of the SUV lost control and traveled into the left lane.

The semi truck hit the SUV as well as a traffic attenuator. In the process, the trailer of the semi slid on top of the barrier separating the left and second from the left lanes before coming to a stop.

The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan, and his passenger, a 40-year-old man also from Detroit, both sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the crash report.

The driver of the semi, a 49-year-old Akron man, was not injured. He was cited for failure to control.

The crash closed the highway for hours as police investigated and cleaned up the area.

