Driver dies, passenger survives after crash on I-70 near Springfield

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash that occurred on I-70 near Springfield at 1:37 a.m. Sunday.
The driver was identified as 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco from Springfield, according to the The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Garcia-Francisco was traveling westbound on I-70 near mile marker 62 (near the U.S. 40 exit) in a 2007 Ford F-150. OSHP said the truck traveled off the left side of I-70, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment before coming to rest on its top.
Garcia-Francisco was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clark County Coroner’s Office. A passenger, also from Springfield, sustained minor injuries and was treated by the Harmony Twp. Fire Department.
Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash, OSHP said, and the crash remains under investigation.
Harmony Twp. Fire Department, Springfield Twp. Fire Department, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Clark County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted at the scene.
