Driver dies, passenger survives after crash on I-70 near Springfield

The driver was identified as 44-year-old Salmi Garcia-Francisco from Springfield, according to the The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Garcia-Francisco was traveling westbound on I-70 near mile marker 62 (near the U.S. 40 exit) in a 2007 Ford F-150. OSHP said the truck traveled off the left side of I-70, struck a guardrail and went down an embankment before coming to rest on its top.