Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when guardrail smashed into window

The driver of a semi-tractor trailer truck hauling crushed cars came within inches of having “a really bad day,” according to the State Highway Patrol.
When the truck flipped on its side Tuesday afternoon on the ramp from eastbound Ohio 122 to northbound I-75 in Middletown, the truck took out 130 feet on guardrail. Some of the guardrail smashed into the front window, coming within inches of seriously injuring the driver, Trooper Ben Rosenberger told the Journal-News.
“Very fortunate,” Rosenberger said of the driver who was not injured. “It could have been much, much worse.”
The driver was treated at the scene by Middletown paramedics and refused to be transported to a local hospital, Rosenberger said.
The unidentified driver was cited for having an unsecured load, Rosenberger said.
The turned over vehicle, owned by Brian Brewer Trucking LLC, out of Galena, Ohio, was carrying numerous crushed vehicles inside a closed trailer. Three tow trucks from Sandy’s were called to the scene to get the truck off its side and tow away from cab. Another cab was hooked up to the trailer that was driven away, Rosenberger said.
The entrance ramp was closed for about 4 1/2 hours, he said.
The State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Middletown Division of Police.
