Driver who hit girl, woman in Dayton believed to be impaired, according to report

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a crash where a 13-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman were hit by a car early Saturday morning on Catalpa Drive in Dayton.
Both suffered suspected serious injuries, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police.
Medics transported the woman to Miami Valley Hospital and the girl to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Initial records indicated the girl was being taken to Columbus by CareFlight.
A 41-year-old man was driving a 1995 Mercury Grand Marquis south on Catalpa Drive around 3 a.m. when he hit the woman and girl near Shelton Avenue, the crash reported read.
The man was believed to be under the influence of alcohol and was tested for alcohol and drugs, according to the report.
The woman and girl were standing near the back of a parked 2008 Nissan Rogue, which was also hit by the the car.
Three young girls, ages 7, 6 and 3, were inside the Rogue and were also taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with possible injuries.
We will continue to update this story as information is available.