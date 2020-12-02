Dry, sunny today; Slight chance of rain, snow to end week

After the snowy start to the week, a high pressure system will bring dry weather through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 40 degree and some light wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall again to around 22 degrees, though we will start to see clouds building up again as the night goes on.
By Thursday morning, it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising to around 43 degrees. Tomorrow night will be warmer, though still hanging around freezing with a low of around 32 degrees. Clouds will continue to linger through the night.
Friday, though, we will start the day with a slight chance for rain and snow, which is expected to lessen after noon. Slight rain chances will rise again after dark, joined by a chance for snow at around midnight.
Under cloudy skies, temperatures during the day will rise to around 45 degrees during the day before falling to around 31 degrees.