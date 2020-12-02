Dry, sunny today; Slight chance of rain, snow to end week

Today will be sunny, with a high near 40 degree and some light wind. Overnight, temperatures will fall again to around 22 degrees, though we will start to see clouds building up again as the night goes on.

By Thursday morning, it will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures rising to around 43 degrees. Tomorrow night will be warmer, though still hanging around freezing with a low of around 32 degrees. Clouds will continue to linger through the night.