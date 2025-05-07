Early Butler, Warren election results show most area tax issues failing

Edgewood City School’s 4.45-mill, five-year substitute levy is failing 54.9% to 45.1%. Madison Local School’s 4-mill, 10-year renewal levy request is losing 66.3% to 33.7%.

The Edgewood district would face a $2.9 million operating deficit if the property tax levy is not approved. The current levy expires at the end of December. School officials say a “yes” vote would not raise taxes — $156 per $100,000 home valuation — and the new levy would go into effect in January 2026.

If the substitute levy is not approved, voters will see a new tax levy on the fall ballot, though the millage has not yet been determined, according to school officials.

Even if the levy passes, Edgewood still needs to make about $1 million worth of cuts from the operating budget, including busing and learning programs, coupled with reductions in administrative and school staffing through attrition, officials have said.

In Madison Twp., if the levy is renewed, the school district will continue to collect $1.1 million a year for the next decade, and property owners will continue to pay $140 a year in property taxes for every $100,000 in home valuation. Less than 100 voters cast an early vote, according to Butler County Board of Elections.

This is the first tax issue the district has sought since 2022, when voters said “no” to an earned income tax on that year’s spring ballot.

Since that rejection, Madison school officials have made operating budget cuts to balance the books. With the cuts, the district raised pay-to-participate fees by $200 per activity with no family maximum. Madison also cut some teaching positions, and 30 supplemental teaching and coaching positions were defunded. A failure would mean pay-to-participate fees would double, and additional cuts would be made.

The MidPointe Library System levy request received a lot of support in early votes, with just more than 1,600 voters casting a ballot, according to partial, unofficial election results. Most of the voters live in Butler County, but there are three precincts worth of voters casting ballots on the issue in Warren County, and early voting has those voters split 50-50.

However, eastern Butler County voters are backing the measure, with 69.5% supporting it.

The library is asking for a 0.75-mill replacement levy that would last five years. In November, voters rejected a continuing levy, but the library needs a raise as it has been operating with the same tax revenues since 2010.

If approved, the levy would generate $5.7 million a year. It would replace a levy voters approved in 2010 and renewed in 2015 and 2020. Residents would pay $26.25 annually for every $100,000 in home valuation.

If it’s rejected, programming, materials, services and hours would be cut for the public, which includes around 180,000 library cardholders systemwide, including branches in Middletown, West Chester Twp., Trenton, Monroe and Liberty Twp.

Over in Warren County, voters were rejecting the Franklin school district’s tax levy request by a 70-30 ratio, according to unofficial partial results from early voting only from the Warren County Board of Elections.

Franklin’s Board of Education in January voted to place an emergency five-year, 6.301-mill property tax levy on the ballot that would raise $4,519,279 annually to fund district operating costs.

If approved, the levy would cost homeowners $220.54 a year for each $100,000 of appraised home value. For the average home in the district, it would cost $479.71, according to a levy fact sheet.

It has been 11 years since Franklin City Schools last had a new-money levy pass for daily operating costs, which makes good on the district’s promise that the 2014 levy would last eight to 10 years, Superintendent Michael Sander said.

The district outlined $1.2 million in cuts for the 2025-26 academic year that will be implemented if the levy is not approved. They include eliminating all-day kindergarten, reducing busing to state minimum levels with no high school transportation, as well as implementing higher school fees and larger class sizes.

According to the district’s five-year budget forecast, Franklin began this school year with less than 10% of a year’s spending in the bank, which is the lowest in the region.

Franklin voters are rejecting a 4.9-mill property tax fire levy 61% to 39%, according to unofficial partial results in Warren County.

The levy would fund the Franklin fire department operations and equipment. The levy, if passed, would collect $1.76 million annually for the city. It would cost a homeowner $172 a year for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

The city’s last tax levy request for additional fire department funding was in 2012, at which point they promised not to come back to voters for 10 years.

City officials said the average age of the fire division’s vehicle fleet is 22 years, contributing to higher and higher maintenance fees. They also said the department has a staffing shortage and that a grant that helps pay for personnel is expiring at the end of 2026.