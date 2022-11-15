Edgewood school district names interim superintendent

Kelly said she “recognizes that education is still recovering from the loss of instructional time from the COVID-19 pandemic” and that “her goal over the next several months is to assure safety, connectedness, and fluidity while using transparency and data to make the best decisions for our students, staff and community.”

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Edgewood community, its students, and staff.”

Former Hamilton County Princeton Schools Superintendent Ed Theroux took over for Spivey in Talawanda.

Fussnecker, who is the most veteran public school superintendent in Butler County, announced his retirement from Edgewood Schools in September with his last day in the office being Dec. 31.

Fussnecker has been with the district 16 years as an assistant principal, high school principal and since 2015 as superintendent.

Mid-school year retirements by superintendents are rare but traditionally the prime hiring window for local school boards, who hire superintendents and treasurers, occurs in the late winter and early spring with newly hired leaders often starting on August 1.

The Edgewood school board has released no timetable for any plans to hire a new, permanent superintendent.