Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught at many grade levels

Longtime Edgewood school teacher Cheryl Curry’s recent passing has left an unfillable space in the district said those who knew her.
A veteran instructor who first joined the Butler County school system in 2003, Curry had the distinction of teaching every grade in every school building in Edgewood, except the high school, during her career there.
Curry’s Nov. 10 funeral was during the same week-long period four other area school teachers died in Hamilton, Fairfield, Springboro schools and a Hamilton resident, who taught at a private school in Harrison.
There are no apparent connections between the passing of the five classroom instructors but what they all do have in common is the sadness they left behind among students, school colleagues along with the profound grief of their families and close friends.
The four women and one man ranged in ages 36 to 65 and all had strong ties to Butler and Warren counties.
Miami University’s Associate Dean of the graduate school and professor of educational psychology, Amity Noltemeyer, said “the death of a teacher is tragic and can be devastating for all in the school community, including students.”
And during a pandemic,”when students face multiple stressors or challenging circumstances, it can become even more important to connect with them and build their capacity for resilience.”
“It is important for children to feel safe, secure, and connected,” said Noltemeyer. “A death of someone they care about can challenge those feelings, and the conditions of the pandemic could too in different ways.”
No cause for Curry’s death, who was a 58-year-old Trenton resident who died at Fort Hamilton Hospital, was announced. Prior to 2003, the mother of two had taught at Middletown Schools.
“With great sadness, we share the news that Cheryl Curry, a language arts teacher at Edgewood Middle School, passed away,” said Edgewood officials in a released statement.
“Cheryl was a dedicated teacher who had a positive impact on everyone who knew her,” said officials.
Curtis Philpot, principal of Edgewood Middle School, said “our staff was devastated” by Curry’s death.
“She was a good, caring, giving person and the kids loved her. And because she had worked in almost every building in the district, she touched a lot of people,” said Philpot.
“She was a dedicated teacher who loved her job and loved her profession,” he said.
About the Author