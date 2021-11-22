Edgewood Schools mourn longtime teacher who taught at many grade levels

Miami University’s Associate Dean of the graduate school and professor of educational psychology, Amity Noltemeyer, said “the death of a teacher is tragic and can be devastating for all in the school community, including students.”

And during a pandemic,”when students face multiple stressors or challenging circumstances, it can become even more important to connect with them and build their capacity for resilience.”

“It is important for children to feel safe, secure, and connected,” said Noltemeyer. “A death of someone they care about can challenge those feelings, and the conditions of the pandemic could too in different ways.”

No cause for Curry’s death, who was a 58-year-old Trenton resident who died at Fort Hamilton Hospital, was announced. Prior to 2003, the mother of two had taught at Middletown Schools.

“With great sadness, we share the news that Cheryl Curry, a language arts teacher at Edgewood Middle School, passed away,” said Edgewood officials in a released statement.

“Cheryl was a dedicated teacher who had a positive impact on everyone who knew her,” said officials.

Curtis Philpot, principal of Edgewood Middle School, said “our staff was devastated” by Curry’s death.

“She was a good, caring, giving person and the kids loved her. And because she had worked in almost every building in the district, she touched a lot of people,” said Philpot.

“She was a dedicated teacher who loved her job and loved her profession,” he said.