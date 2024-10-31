Elderly woman stabbed to death in Middletown, daughter arrested

An elderly woman is dead and her daughter is in jail after the 72-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds at her Middletown residence Wednesday night, police said.
At about 11:20 p.m., Middletown police officers responded to the 600 block of 14th Avenue for a report of a stabbing.
The officers found Minnie Lewis in the house suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to the Atrium Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
A suspect in the stabbing, Mekeshia Lattimore, 44, was located at the residence. Lattimore was arrested, charged with murder and booked into the Middletown City Jail.
