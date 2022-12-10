Electric lawn mower manufacturer expands to 100,000-square foot Hamilton facility

Mean Green, an electric mower manufacturer in Ross Twp., announced the opening of a new, 100,000-square-foot production facility in Hamilton off.
The company, which was founded in 2009 and a current subsidiary of Generac Power Systems (NYSE: GNRC), said the new facility is in response to the growing demand for all-electric, zero-turn mowers; a product that the company introduced to the consumer market over a decade ago.
Until its expansion, the company produced its four different electric mowers and accessories at its Ross Twp. location. Matt Bieber, the president of chore products for Generac, said the expansion is already staffed by “approximately 90 employees” and will be focused on increasing the output of the company’s existing products.
“We knew we wanted to stay close to our existing facility in Ross,” Bieber said, adding that Hamilton was an ideal place for the new production facility. “We look forward to the continued growth of Mean Green in Butler County.”
In other Hamilton business news, Kaivac announced earlier this week it has expanded with the acquisition of a Clermont County plastics manufacturer. The $30 million science-based cleaning systems manufacturer announced its purchase of Eger Products will add a manufacturing division and part of its supply chain in-house.
Eger Products will be rebranded as Expert Roto Molding, A Division of Kaivac.
Staff Writer Michael Pitman contributed to this report.
About the Author