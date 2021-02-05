X

Electric-powered ‘flying car’ unveiled at Springfield airport

Matthew Chasen, CEO of LIFT Aircraft, instructs a member of the media on how to fly a simulator for LIFT Aircraft’s electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport Friday. The “flying car” is the first to arrive in Ohio, and is supported by a recent $226,000 grant from JobsOhio’s Ohio Site Inventory Program in infrastructure investments at Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
By Hasan Karim

An Austin-based company showcased its “flying car” technology in Springfield this morning, making it the first of that type of aircraft to come to the state.

“These type of electric multi-rotor autonomous aircraft are really, we believe, the future of flight. It is safer, lower cost and easy to fly, anyone can fly it,” said Matthew Chasen, the CEO of Lift Aircraft.

His company unveiled their electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, also known as a flying car, at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. Chasen said that they will have at least one aircraft as well as a flight simulator at the airport that will be used for multiple phases of flight testing.

That testing and Lift’s presence at the airport is part of a larger effort by the Air Force to aid in the development of that type of technology, making the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport an important location for testing and research.

Lift joins BETA Technologies and Joby Aviation, two pioneer businesses in the field of electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, in working with the Air Force as part of a project called Agility Prime.

Chasen said his company has developed a plan for the testing that will range from low altitude flights to flying higher, faster and further as well as deploying a ballistic parachute.

“This is one of the first aircraft in the world of its kind to enter production. There are a handful of companies that are developing different types of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. There are all sorts of stages and configurations,” he said.

Chasen said the aircraft will be simple and small and will conform to the Federal Aviation Administration’s ultralight classification. It also does not require a pilots license to fly.

“This technology works like a drone. You just tell it where to go and the autopilot computer interprets your commands and adjust the RPM of the eclectic motors.”

