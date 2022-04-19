dayton-daily-news logo
X

Semi tractor-trailer crashes on I-75 in Butler County

Traffic on Interstate 75 in Monroe was at a standstill in the morning of Tues., April 19, 2022 after a semi tractor-trailer crash near the rest stop there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Traffic on Interstate 75 in Monroe was at a standstill in the morning of Tues., April 19, 2022 after a semi tractor-trailer crash near the rest stop there. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

News
By Staff Report
Updated 0 minutes ago

MONROE ― A semi tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Butler County this morning.

Responders are on the scene, which is three miles past the Ohio 129 exit, near Liberty Way. The Ohio Dept. of Transportation said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m.

Scanner traffic indicates the incident happened on the northbound side, but traffic on both sides in that area are affected.

According to initial reports, there is one fatality.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

In Other News
1
Woman who died in Urbana house fire ID’d
2
Kroger focusing more on reusable packaging that consumers may return to...
3
Easter egg hunt fun returns to Young’s Dairy
4
Kings Island has changed ownership, made major strides in the last 50...
5
Box manufacturer fully operational and looking to hire

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top