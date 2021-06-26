dayton-daily-news logo
X

Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cincinnati man

Leon Vincent walked away from his home on Clifton Colony Drive Saturday morning and has not returned.
Leon Vincent walked away from his home on Clifton Colony Drive Saturday morning and has not returned.

News | 1 hour ago
By Micah Karr

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a Cincinnati man for Butler and Warren counties. The man reportedly walked away from his home on Clifton Colony Drive at 8:30 Saturday morning and has not returned.

ExploreCrews respond after children fall into water near Harshman Road

Leon Vincent, 78, is five feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, a release said. He was last seen wearing a long sleeved light green v-neck shirt and tan khaki shorts.

Vincent reportedly suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

If you see him, dial 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top